Art and music students refine their skills at Hopi High coffee house Oct. 17

POLACCA, Ariz. — Hopi High music, art, culinary arts and English students will display their skills during a coffee house from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17 in the school’s cafeteria.

Music teacher Thomas Irwin’s advanced guitar, beginning guitar and percussion classes will perform. Art teacher Mary Duwyenie’s students will display their work. Culinary arts teacher Emma Talashoma’s students will provide coffee and pastries. English teacher Nona Edelson’s students will perform an excerpt from their upcoming play “Cafe Murder.”

Irwin said the coffee house will give the students the chance to show off their academic and artistic abilities.

“This should be a priority as much as or more than sports,” he said.

Irwin said one way for Hopi High School students to improve test scores is to have the community highly involved in the school.

“This is one way to empower students to that end,” he said. “This is about student empowerment and showing off student skills in a setting where people can recognize their growth and abilities.”

Irwin said parents supporting their children in academics is the most important thing in life.

Irwin said the coffee house format allows interaction between students and parents in a setting where the parents are not far from the students.

“It’s a more intimate setting so parents can visit,” he said.

Irwin anticipates that the coffee house will be held at least once each quarter.

Irwin said guitar student Iverson Bly will also bring his country band to perform.

Irwin commends the Hopi High administration for supporting the coffee shops in past years and this year. He said they have gone out of their way to approve the coffee shops and show up for them as well. They have also approved funding for the coffee shops.

KUYI, the Hopi community radio station, plans to air the coffee house events from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17. That is at 88.1 FM and streaming online at KUYI.net