Just Cruis’n Car Show features classic cars Oct. 6

  • Originally Published: October 9, 2018 11:21 a.m.

    • The Just Cruis’n Car Show kicked off Oct. 6 in Winslow with 190 cars registered as of 9 p.m. with the possibility of 100 more.

    The show kicked off with vendors and food sales, tire burnouts, live music and more.

