Just Cruis’n Car Show features classic cars Oct. 6

The Just Cruis’n Car Show Oct. 6 featured classic cars, vendors, food and more. (Todd Roth/NHO)
The Just Cruis’n Car Show kicked off Oct. 6 in Winslow with 190 cars registered as of 9 p.m. with the possibility of 100 more.
(Todd Roth/NHO)
The show kicked off with vendors and food sales, tire burnouts, live music and more.
