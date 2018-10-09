Around the Rez: week of October 10

With fall coming, Red Feather reminds people to check batteries on detectors in home

There It’s getting cold out there. Before you light up your stove for heat there are a few things that will help you to have a healthy, happy home. Check your chimney to make sure it is clear of any blockages so dangerous particles will go up and out instead of getting trapped in your house and your lungs. Move all items away from your stove to prevent fires, and have a fire safety plan. We recommend you call a professional to check your home heat. If you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter try contacting Red Feather — a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119: Be happy, be healthy, and breath!

Hopi Tuuvi Gathering Oct. 13-14

The 2018 Tuuvi Gathering takes place in Moenkopi, Arizona Oct. 13-14. The gathering will feature more than 200 vendors selling arts, crafts and food along with dances and will feature the Tuuvi Concert Series. This is a free, public event. More information or to request a vendor packet is available at www.experiencehopi.com/events.

16th annual Page Lake Powell hot air balloon regatta Nov. 1-4

The annual hot air balloon regatta will be held in Page Nov. 1-4. Balloons launch daily at 7 a.m. Watch balloons lift off and float over the Lake Powell area. A balloon glow and street fair will also be held. More information is available at www.pageregatta.com.



Hopi Arts Trail winter market Nov. 10-11

The winter market for the Hopi Arts Trail takes place Nov. 10-11 at the Moenkopi Legacy Inn and Suites in Tuba City. Special room rates are available. More information is available at www.experiencehopi.com.

Star gazing party Oct. 12-13

Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler, Glen Canyon Natural History Association, Lowell Observatory, the National Park Service, Arizona Department of Transportation and the Northern Arizona University/ NASA Space Grant Program will host a free Star Gazing Party from 6 – 10 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13 at the Navajo Bridge in Marble Canyon, Arizona. Telescopes will be setup by amateur and professional astronomers from Northern Arizona. Other activities include guided walk and talks, Junior Ranger activities, special guest lectures and solar viewing. More information is available at GCNHA.org.