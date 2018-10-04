Flooding closes US 89 near Cameron

US 89 is closed roughly midway between Flagstaff and Page because heavy rains damaged a section of the highway.
ADOT crews have begun efforts to repair the road but an extended closure is expected.
Northbound lanes are closed at Cameron (milepost 467) and southbound lanes are closed at US 160 (near milepost 481). An extended closure is expected to repair the road.
The alternate route to get around the closure will add approximately 190 miles to a motorist’s trip.
Alternate route: Interstate 40, State Route 87, State Route 264, US 160.
