Winslow City Council: October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council met Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. and after roll call went into executive session for discussion and direction to counsel regarding the Little Colorado River adjudication.

The adjudication for the Little Colorado River is currently being held in Apache County Superior Court and any other legal issues regarding the city’s water supply and access thereto. No action was taken when council came back into open session and adjourned.

The council began its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. and Sept. 28 and 29 was proclaimed Standing on the Corner Festival Days.

October was proclaimed as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the city of Winslow after two women spoke about domestic violence and Alice’s Place in Winslow.

A presentation by Navajo County Supervisor Jesse Thompson and Finance Director Paige Peterson regarding proposition 419 which would create a jail district and levy a one third of accent sales tax for twenty years was given.

The council also went into executive session to consider resumes for the city manager position.