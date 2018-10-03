Show Low Cougars defeat Winslow Bulldogs

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Show Low Cougars defeated the Winslow Bulldogs 35-18 Sept. 28 in Show Low’s homecoming game.

The win improved Show Low’s record to 2-4 and dropped Winslow’s record to 4-3.

Both teams did not show much offensive success until Show Low drove and scored on a 2-yard run to take a 7-0 lead after the conversion by Tanner Lusk with about four minutes left in the first quarter.

Winslow came right back and scored on a 90-yard run by Nick Reyes. Show Low held on a fourth and one at their 40 yard line. Several plays later, the teams traded fumbles.

The first quarter ended with Show Low leading 7-6 and Winslow in possession at midfield. Show Low drove and scored on a 5-yard run by James Turner. The conversion was blocked and the Cougars led 13-6.

Show Low failed to make a fourth down play and gave Winslow good field position. The Bulldogs were quickly in threatening position. Brennan Sawyer scored on a 4-yard run. The two point conversion pass was incomplete and Show Low still led 13-12 with about two minutes left in the half.

The Cougars hit a long pass and James Turner ran four yards for the touchdown and then ran for the 2-point conversion and a 21-12 lead at the half.

The Cougars drove on their first possession of the second half on a 2-yard run by Turner. The conversion by Tanner Lusk increased Show Low’s lead to 28=12.

Winslow had a long touchdown pass negated by an ineligible receiver down field penalty, but they hit a fourth down pass to keep the drive alive. Winslow tried a field goal that was missed.

Sawyer intercepted a pass and the Bulldogs had the ball back in Show Low territory as the third quarter ended with the Cougars leading 28-12.

The Bulldogs scored on a 29-yard pass from Sawyer to Mason Scott. The conversion pass failed and Show Low led 29-18 with about nine minutes left to play.

Winslow recovered a Cougar fumble at their 30 yard line. The Cougar defense held and took the ball on downs. Winslow recovered a Show Low fumble at mid-field.

Show Low intercepted a Winslow pass and hit a long pass to threaten deep in Winslow territory. The Cougars scored on a 10-yard pass from Colton McGinnes to Aahron Villalba and the conversion put the 35-18 final on the scoreboard.

The Bulldog junior varsity defeated the Show Low junior varsity 29-24 in Winslow Sept. 27 to remain undefeated with six wins and no losses. Only three games remain

The Bulldogs will host the Holbrook Roadrunners Oct. 5. The Roadrunners fell to Payson 57-0 Sept. 29 and are 1-4 for the season.