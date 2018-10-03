Federal judge dismisses Navajo's lawsuit against Wells Fargo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that alleged Wells Fargo engaged in predatory and unlawful banking practices with members of the Navajo Nation.

The tribe filed the lawsuit last December in federal court in New Mexico. It sought recovery of improper fees, service charges and penalties on unauthorized cards and accounts.

Wells Fargo asked a judge to dismiss the case. The company argued many claims had been addressed through a previous consumer protection action and the tribe lacked standing to file other claims.

The judge agreed and dismissed the case Sept. 25.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says the tribe will consider appealing or refiling claims that were dismissed without prejudice.

Wells Fargo has five branches on the reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona, and 12 others within a 30-minute drive.