Around the Rez: week of Oct. 3

With fall coming, Red Feather reminds people to check batteries on detectors in home

There It’s getting cold out there. Before you light up your stove for heat there are a few things that will help you to have a healthy, happy home. Check your chimney to make sure it is clear of any blockages so dangerous particles will go up and out instead of getting trapped in your house and your lungs. Move all items away from your stove to prevent fires, and have a fire safety plan. We recommend you call a professional to check your home heat. If you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter try contacting Red Feather — a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119: Be happy, be healthy, and breath!

American Indian Women in Ministry Oct. 6 in Chinle

A Native women’s ministry with Beth Moore is set for Oct. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Chinle High School’s Wildcat Den. Lunch is provided and worship leader is Travis Cottrell.

More information is available by calling 1-800-254-2022 or at lifeway.com/chinle.

24th annual Just Cruisin’ Car Show in Winslow Oct. 6

A The Just Crusin’ Car Show is Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Standin’ on the Corner Park, Second Street and Kinsley Street. The event is held to honor veterans and law enforcement who rose and fell in the line of duty. This includes Navajo, Hopi and other tribes.

Sponsors of the event are: Winslow Ford, Winslow Chamber of Commerce, D + B Signs and Relic Roads.

More infomation is available for the annual event by calling Jeff at (928) 587-4816.

Hopi Tuuvi Gathering Oct. 13-14

The 2018 Tuuvi Gathering takes place in Moenkopi, Arizona Oct. 13-14. The gathering will feature more than 200 vendors selling arts, crafts and food along with dances and will feature the Tuuvi Concert Series. This is a free, public event. More information or to request a vendor packet is available at www.experiencehopi.com/events.

9th annual Hopi Festival at Heritage Square in Flagstaff Sept. 29-30

The 9th annual Hopi Festival at Heritage Square in Flagstaff will be held Sept. 29-30. Everyone is invited to celebrate Hopi culture with traditional social dances, music, and traditional and contemporary art. The event is from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. on both days. More information is available at www.hopiallnativefestival.com.

16th annual Page Lake Powell hot air balloon regatta Nov. 1-4

The annual hot air balloon regatta will be held in Page Nov. 1-4. Balloons launch daily at 7 a.m. Watch balloons lift off and float over the Lake Powell area. A balloon glow and street fair will also be held. More information is available at www.pageregatta.com.



Hopi Arts Trail winter market Nov. 10-11

The winter market for the Hopi Arts Trail takes place Nov. 10-11 at the Moenkopi Legacy Inn and Suites in Tuba City. Special room rates are available. More information is available at www.experiencehopi.com.

Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expectant Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530-925-2409.

Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday in Winslow

The Winslow, Arizona Chapter of the NAACP meets the fourth Sunday of the month at the Winslow Fire Station located at the corner of N. Taylor and Third Street, just east of downtown Winslow. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served

The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP is a leader in the effort to guarantee that members of racial minorities receive equal protection under the law.



More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001, or email branchwinslow@gmail.com.



Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

