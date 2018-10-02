Walnut Canyon National Monument offers guided hikes to First Fort archaeological site

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA — Walnut Canyon National Monument will offer a guided hike to First Fort October 8.

The First Fort Hike is a ranger-guided program to an archaeological site in the Walnut Canyon backcountry. The hike will begin at 9 a.m. and lasts approximately five hours. This is a moderate to difficult 3.5 mile round-trip hike on rocky and loose terrain.

Spaces are limited and reservations are required. Participants should bring a lunch, water, hiking boots and sun protection. Trekking poles may be helpful. Participants will meet at the Walnut Canyon Visitor Center at 9 a.m. and will carpool approximately 13 miles to the trailhead.

More information or to make reservations is available from Walnut Canyon Visitor Center at (928) 526-3367. Regular entrance fees apply, the hike is free.

Walnut Canyon NM is located 10 miles east of downtown Flagstaff via I-40. More information is available at www.nps.gov/waca.

Information provided by Flagstaff Area National Monuments