Winslow boys win, girls lose against Flagstaff in high school basketball

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs boys’ basketball team defeated the Flagstaff Eagles in Flagstaff Nov. 20 by a score of 63-47. The Winslow Lady Bulldogs girls’ team played in Winslow on that date and lost to the Flagstaff Lady Eagles in a closely contested 49-45 game.

In the boys’ 63-47 win, Winslow led 14-8 after the first quarter, but trailed 24-23 at the half. An excellent third quarter saw the Bulldogs regain the lead 51-34 and prevail in a nearly even final period. Zachary Wagner led the Bulldogs with 24 points and Darius James was also in double figures with 14 points. No Flagstaff scoring was available at press time.

In the girls’ 49-45 loss, Flagstaff led by a single point 10-9 after the first quarter and 21-20 at the half. The Lady Eagles outscored Winslow 13-9 in the decisive third quarter and led 34-29 going into the final frame. Winslow had two players in double digits Kylie Begay with 14 points and Kelli Mitchell with 13. Scoring for the Lady Eagles was not available at press time.