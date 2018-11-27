Hopitutuqaiki, The Hopi School, receives $32,000 grant to continue programs

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — Hopitutuqaiki, The Hopi School, recently received a $32,000 grant from the First Nations Development Institute of Longmont, Colorado.

This award will support the efforts of Hopitutuqaiki to preserve traditional arts and crafts. The project supported by this grant is “Preserving and Fostering Hopi Culture through Traditional Arts Mentorship and Contemporary Skills.”

This continued support from First Nations Development Institute encourages the school to provide classes in moccasin making and Hopi weaving (textiles and baskets). Mentors share their skills from years of knowledge and practice, some handed down from generations of Hopi teachings.

“I liked learning every step from beginning to end and be able to make three pairs of moccasins during class. I plan now to make shoes for family and myself for dances and ceremonies,” said one student.

The grant also helps the school move toward a year-round Hopi language immersion preschool. The school has been working in this direction to use the strengths of Hopi people as the basis for learning. Some Hopi strengths are in arts, language and culture. The school is emphasizing those areas.