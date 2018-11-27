Christmas Parade lights up Winslow

    • Winslow celebrated its 72nd Christmas Parade Nov. 17. There was a large turnout, with many participants and vendors from the Hopi and Navajo Nations.

    Parade winners:

    Band - Hopi High School Drums

    Dance Group - Veterinary Center Christmas Puppets

    Equestrian Winner - Wild Horse Posse

    Float Winner - House of Tint

    Non-Profit - Change Point

    Youth Winner - Winslow Youth Football and Cheer

    Military Winner - Hopi Jr/Sr. High JROTC

    Vehicle Winner - Miss Pee Wee Little Singer

    Walking Winner - The Cherry Bombs

