Christmas Parade lights up Winslow

Winslow celebrated its 72nd Christmas Parade Nov. 17. There was a large turnout, with many participants and vendors from the Hopi and Navajo Nations.

Parade winners:

Band - Hopi High School Drums

Dance Group - Veterinary Center Christmas Puppets

Equestrian Winner - Wild Horse Posse

Float Winner - House of Tint

Non-Profit - Change Point

Youth Winner - Winslow Youth Football and Cheer

Military Winner - Hopi Jr/Sr. High JROTC

Vehicle Winner - Miss Pee Wee Little Singer

Walking Winner - The Cherry Bombs