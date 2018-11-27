Christmas Parade lights up Winslow

Winslow celebrated its 72nd Christmas Parade Nov. 17. There was a large turnout, with many participants and vendors from the Hopi and Navajo Nations.
Parade winners:
Band - Hopi High School Drums
Dance Group - Veterinary Center Christmas Puppets
Equestrian Winner - Wild Horse Posse
Float Winner - House of Tint
Non-Profit - Change Point
Youth Winner - Winslow Youth Football and Cheer
Military Winner - Hopi Jr/Sr. High JROTC
Vehicle Winner - Miss Pee Wee Little Singer
Walking Winner - The Cherry Bombs
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.