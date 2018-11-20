Winslow City Council approves human rights ordinance after lengthy public discussion

WINSLOW, Ariz. —The Winslow City Council met Nov. 13 and adopted a human rights ordinance with a vote of 4-3. The ordinance was passed after a lengthy discussion in which citizens on both sides of the issue spoke for over an hour. The ordinance sets up identifying groups, who need protection from discrimination and set up methods for handling and investigating complaints of discrimination and penalties for the discrimination. A motion was made to exclude churches from being subject to the ordinance, but that motion and another to eliminate a financial penalty failed.

In other council news: the mayor and council members urged citizens to buy locally and some items were approved acceptance a highway safety grant of $35,019 to accept equipment, funding for DUI impairs driving related professional outside services and enforcement related materials and supplies and enforcement related equipment for the fiscal year 2018.

In addition a cooperative agreement with Viking Specialty Contracting for asbestos abatement and demolition of the Babbitt Building was accepted. A resolution approving and accepting the canvassing of votes and election returns for the special election held Nov. 6 was accepted.