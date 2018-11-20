Photo highlights: Winslow Residence Hall Pageant

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: November 20, 2018 12:13 p.m.

    • photo

    (Todd Roth/NHO)

    photo

    (Todd Roth/NHO)

    The Winslow Residential Hall holds a pageant Nov. 15 to select Mr. and Ms. Winslow Residential Hall for the 2018-2019 school year. From left: Mr. Winslow Residential Hall Tony Kyasyausie, Ms. Winslow Residential Hall Vanessa Gene and contestants for the top honors.

