Photo highlights: Winslow Residence Hall Pageant

The Winslow Residential Hall holds a pageant Nov. 15 to select Mr. and Ms. Winslow Residential Hall for the 2018-2019 school year. From left: Mr. Winslow Residential Hall Tony Kyasyausie, Ms. Winslow Residential Hall Vanessa Gene and contestants for the top honors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.