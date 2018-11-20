Navajo Technical University recognized as one of best colleges in New Mexico

Navajo Technical University was recognized as one of the Best Colleges in New Mexico in 2018 according to BestColleges.com, a provider of higher education research and college planning resources. The ranking highlights accredited, not-for-profit institutions who have developed affordable, accessible, and quality academic programs for students seeking to advance their knowledge, skills, and career in their respective fields of study. NTU was third in the ranking behind Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico and New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

BestColleges.com’s ranking uses a methodology grounded in statistical data compiled from Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and College Navigator, both of which are hosted by the National Center for Education Statistics. The aim is to objectively assess relative quality based on academic outcomes, affordability, and the breadth and depth of online learning opportunities.

“The Best Colleges in New Mexico ranking serves to recognize higher education institutions in the state that offer students affordable and meaningful learning opportunities,” says Stephanie Snider, Director at BestColleges.com. “Earning a position on this ranking demonstrates that Navajo Technical University stands out as one of the best colleges in New Mexico and is committed to providing learning experiences that value successful student outcomes.”



NTU has received numerous achievements over the past year to help further its national prestige. In May, NTU’s veterinary technician program received accreditation through the American Veterinary Medical Association, and in October NTU’s industrial engineering and electrical engineering programs received ABET accreditation. The university has also been building its degree offerings over the past year, and now offers a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and a Bachelor of Science in biology.

More information about the full rankings by BestColleges.com is available by visiting: https://www.bestcolleges.com/features/best-colleges-in-new-mexico/.