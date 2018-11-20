Diné artists show work at Gemini Gallery in Winslow

  • Originally Published: November 20, 2018 noon

    Winslow’s Gemini Gallery hosted four Navajo artists Nov. 2. Antoineete Thompson, from Lukachukai, Arizona, and Jonathan Curley, from Shiprock, New Mexico, display some of their recent work.

