Around the Rez: week of Nov. 21

Window Rock uranium film festival Nov. 29

On Nov. 29, the International Uranium Film Festival starts in Window Rock at the Navajo Nation Museum with films about the legacy of uranium mining, nuclear power and nuclear waste.

Entry is free.

Indigenous peoples world-wide suffer from uranium mining and radioactive waste.

The International Uranium Film Festival (IUFF) will show films from New Mexico, Arizona, USA and other countries including Greenland and Japan.

Several filmmakers, nuclear experts and representatives of the navajo nation and other indigenous peoples will be present for quesitons and answers.

The festival starts Nov 29, in Window Rock’s Navajo Nation Museum and travels in the following days to Flagstaff, Albuquerque, Grants, Santa Fe and Tucson. In addtion to the films. there will be discussions and meeting about this important issue.

More information about the films in Window Rock, Flagstaff, ABQ, Grants, Santa Fe and Tucson is available at the following link:

http://uraniumfilmfestival.org/en/uranium-film-festival-2018-in-window-rock-program or at

http://uraniumfilmfestival.org/

New weather service station in Tuba City

The National Weather Service has installed an automated weather station in Tuba City to fill in a weather gap between Flagstaff and Page. The new station will update every 5 minutes and data can be viewed online at: https://aprs.fi/weather/WX7FGZ-7.

The installation of the new weather station in Tuba City will help the National Weather Service keep our communities safe.

WIC program hours expanded

The Coconino County Public Health Services District Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program has added new walk-in and Saturday hours to better serve clients. Clients can now access services without an appointment on scheduled walk-in days and on the second Saturday of each month at 2625 N. King Street in Flagstaff.

Walk-in hours:

Tuesday afternoons 2 – 4:30 p.m.

Thursdays 9 a.m. – noon and 2:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Fridays 8– 11 a.m.

Saturday hours:

2nd Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. – noon.

WIC services are also available Monday through Wednesday by appointment. Call CCPHSD WIC at (928) 679-7250 to make an appointment or stop by during walk-in hours.

WIC is a public health nutrition program that provides healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and connections to community services for income-eligible women who are pregnant and postpartum, infants and children up to five years old.

More information is available by calling the CCPHSD WIC Clinic at (928) 679-7850 or visiting www.azwic.gov.



Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expectant Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530-925-2409.

Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday

The Winslow, Arizona Chapter of the NAACP meets the fourth Sunday of the month at the Winslow Fire Station located at the corner of N. Taylor and Third Street, just east of downtown Winslow. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served

The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP is a leader in the effort to guarantee that members of racial minorities receive equal protection under the law.



More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001, or email branchwinslow@gmail.com.



Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@nhonews.com.