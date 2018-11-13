Photo highlights: Native American fashion show and pageant

Students from Winslow Residential Hall modeled their dress in a Native American fashion show and pageant. Various tribes and time periods were represented by the students dress. The event took place in the Winslow High School Student Union, which also served traditional native foods.
