Navajo Nation Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates delivers Veterans Day message recognizing military members

WINDOW ROCk, Ariz. — On Nov. 11, Navajo Nation Speaker Lorenzo Bates delivered the following message addressing veterans and members of the Navajo Nattion to honor veterans on Veterans Day.

"On behalf of the 23rd Navajo Nation Council, it is my honor to deliver this message in recognition and remembrance of the thousands of Navajo veterans who have served our country and the Navajo Nation in every branch of the Armed Services. We honor the sacrifices of our military men and women who fought for our freedom and sacrificed so much for all of us. We are very proud to have many of our Diné people who continue to serve around the world and across our country in the Marine Corps, the Navy, U.S. Army, and the Air Force.

Many of our people gave the ultimate sacrifice and did not return home. For those who did not return home, we say thank you to their families and their loved ones on this day. Thank you for your loved one’s sacrifice for this country and for the Navajo people —we will always remember them in our prayers and be grateful for their lives.

Today, we have many veterans who continue to serve our people — whether it be in our communities, in leadership positions, or for their families and fellow veterans. I am proud to say that the Navajo Nation Council has several members who have served us proudly in the Armed Forces including, U.S. Army veterans Kee Allen Begay, Jr., Olin Kieyoomia, Leonard Pete, Lee Jack, Sr., Marine Corps veteran Davis Filfred, and U.S. Navy veteran Raymond Smith, Jr. — to them, I say thank you.

Many of us have family members and relatives who serve in the armed forces around the world. We have mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters that sacrifice time with their loved ones to defend our Nation. Many of our sons and daughters continue to serve our people proudly in the Marines, Army, Navy, and Air Force and we are deeply grateful for their sacrifice and we ask our Creator to bring them home safely.

On this Veterans Day, on behalf of the 23rd Navajo Nation Council, I ask the Navajo people to join me in prayer to give thanks for our loved ones and to ask for protection for our military men and women."