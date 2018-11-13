Hopi High media students raise money for trip to Anaheim

POLACCA, Ariz. — The Hopi High School radio broadcast, news video and journalism clubs are raising money so they can attend the National Journalism Education Association conference in Anaheim, California, April 25-27.

The trip will cost approximately $1,500 per student for the travel, hotel, food and other amenities. Any donation is appreciated.

The students attending the national youth media conference will benefit by meeting students from other schools from throughout the country and learning more about media techniques. They will also attend sessions by professional broadcast and print journalists.

The Anaheim JEA requirements and expectations: Students need to raise $1,500 to go on the trip. Money is due by March 5. Students are also required to put in five hours of volunteer time.

During the trip, part of the students’ grade is interviewing one presenter and one student from another school. Students need to write a 200-word report in a five-paragraph format as part of their grade for the trip.

Checks should be made out to the Hopi High Radio Club or Hopi High Journalism, P.O. Box 337, Keams Canyon, Arizona, 86034. More information is available from telephone radio teacher Stan Bindell at (928) 738-5111, or email thebluesmagician@gmail.