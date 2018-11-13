Hopi High boys and girls place at state cross country races

Hopi High placed second in both the boys and girls cross country races in the Division 1 state meet Nov. 10.
Northland Prep from Flagstaff won the boys race and St. Michaels won the girls race. The full story with a photo gallery will appear in next week’s Observer.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.