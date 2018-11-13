Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs kick off basketball season Nov. 20 against Flagstaff Eagles

WINSLOW, Ariz. —The Winslow Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will start their 2018-19 basketball seasons at Flagstaff Nov. 20 against the Flagstaff Eagles and Lady Eagles.

Both teams will then host the Page Sand Devil teams Nov. 27. The boys’ teams will play Copper Canyon at Sedona in the Sedona Red Rock Tournament Dec. 11.

Both teams will host the Tuba City Warrior teams Dec. 12 and travel to Chinle to meet the Chinle Wildcat teams Dec. 14. There will be home games against the Window Rock Scout teams and the Ganado Hornet teams Dec. 15 and Dec. 17. Those games will complete the 2018 portion of the schedule.

The first game in 2019 will be at Show Low against the Show Low Cougar teams Jan. 8. The first home games of 2019 will be against the Holbrook Roadrunner and Lady Roadrunners Jan. 11.

The Lady Bulldogs will play most home games beginning at 6 p.m. with the Bulldog boys to begin at 7:30 p.m. A junior varsity game could make either or both games start later.