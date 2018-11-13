Around the Rez: week of Nov. 14

NAU’s cultural center hosts lecture series Nov. 15

The Learning from our Elders speakers series takes place Nov. 15 at NAU’s Native American Cultural Center.

Native American Heritage Day at CCC’s Lonetree Campus Nov. 15

The Native American Heritage Day will take place Nov. 15 at Coconino Community College’s Lonetree Campus from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

WIC program hours expanded

The Coconino County Public Health Services District Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program has added new walk-in and Saturday hours to better serve clients. Clients can now access services without an appointment on scheduled walk-in days and on the second Saturday of each month at 2625 N. King Street in Flagstaff.

Walk-in hours:

Tuesday afternoons 2 – 4:30 p.m.

Thursdays 9 a.m. – noon and 2:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Fridays 8– 11 a.m.

Saturday hours:

2nd Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. – noon.

WIC services are also available Monday through Wednesday by appointment. Call CCPHSD WIC at (928) 679-7250 to make an appointment or stop by during walk-in hours.

WIC is a public health nutrition program that provides healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and connections to community services for income-eligible women who are pregnant and postpartum, infants and children up to five years old.

More information is available by calling the CCPHSD WIC Clinic at (928) 679-7850 or visiting www.azwic.gov.



Winslow NAACP meeting Nov. 18

The next meeting of the Winslow NAACP will take place Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Winslow Fire Hall, East 3rd Street and Taylor. The public is invited to attend.

There will be a potluck meal, please bring something to share. Members will vote for officers at this meeting. Note: there will not be a meeting Nov. 25.

The December NAACP meeting will take place Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Winslow Fire Hall. This is a change from the usual date, because of the holiday season.

More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001.

Leupp Community Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 18

The Leupp First Presbyterian Church community Thansgiving dinner will take place after the 10:30 a.m. service. The church is located between milepost 2 and 3 on Navajo Route 2. Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. and Calvin Kelly is the pastor.

With cool weather coming, Red Feather reminds people to make sure your home is fire safe

It’s about to get cold out there! Soon it will be time to cuddle up with blankets around the heater. Before you light up the fire, make sure your home is safe. Are you ready with a fire safety plan? Have you talked to people in your home about how to get out in case of fire? Do you have working fire alarms and C02 detectors? Have you moved items away from your stove? Put this at the top of your list of things to do. Clean heating saves lives. If you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter try contacting Red Feather — a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119.

Adult co-ed basketball tournament Nov. 17-18

Adult co-ed basketball tournament will take place Nov. 17-18 at the Hopi Veterans Memorial Center, Highway 264 at milepost 375.5 in Kykotsmovi. Eight player roster: four men/four women, 12 team bracket, 18 years of age and up (no high school students. Registration fee: $150, team entry deadline is Nov. 14. Drug and alcohol free and the Hopi Veterans Memorial Center is also a soda/pop free facility, no soda/pop is allowed in facility.

Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expectant Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530) 925-2409.

Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday in Winslow

The Winslow, Arizona Chapter of the NAACP meets the fourth Sunday of the month at the Winslow Fire Station located at the corner of N. Taylor and Third Street, just east of downtown Winslow. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served

The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP is a leader in the effort to guarantee that members of racial minorities receive equal protection under the law.



More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001, or email branchwinslow@gmail.com.



Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

