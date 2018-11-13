2018-2019 Ms. and Mr. Winslow Native American

Crishell Naseyoma was named Ms. Winslow Native American and Cedric Jimmie was named Mr. Winslow Native American at the Winslow Performing Arts Center Nov. 7. The selection came from Navajo and Hopi candidates at Winslow High School. Eight girls and two boys competed for the honor and were judged on an essay, public speaking and native talent by a panel of judges.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.