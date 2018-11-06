Winslow dedicates sports field to Valentin Lopez

On Nov. 3, a multipurpose athletic field was named and dedicated to the memory of longtime Winslow resident Valentin Lopez.
Lopez was active in mentoring and training children in baseball, softball and soccer for many decades. His time and energy was freely given and touched many lives.
Comments
