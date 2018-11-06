Winslow Bulldogs eliminated from playoffs

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Northwest Christian Crusaders defeated the Winslow Bulldogs 49-6 in the first round of the 3A Conference Football Playoffs Nov. 2 in Phoenix.

Northwest Christian had a 10-1 record going into the second round against Benjamin Franklin, who were 35-6 winners over Wickenburg. Winslow finished the season with a 6-5 record.

Northwest Christian dominated the game with its large line and excellent defense. Winslow played hard but had to be satisfied with its success of making it to the playoffs. The Bulldogs even managed to score on the top-seeded Crusaders.

Northwest Christian scored on their second possession after a good punt return and a 5-yard run by Aren Van Hofwegen. The conversion by Ben Ogan gave the Crusaders a 7-0 lead.

On their next possession, the Crusaders scored on another five yard run by Van Hofwegen. The conversion by Ogan increased the lead to 14-0.

Quarterback Jonathan Metzger ran 14 yards for the first touchdown of the second quarter. Ogan’s conversion increased the lead to 21-0.

The Crusaders continued to run up the score as Brady Wijbrandts scored on a 45-yard run. Ogan’s conversion increased the lead to 28-0.

Metzger passed 31 yards to Dustin Inness for a touchdown and Ogan’s conversion gave the Crusaders a 42-0 lead. The second half was played with a running clock.

The Crusaders scored early in the third quarter on a 30-yard pass from Metzger to Jacob Sherwood and the conversion by Ogan increasing their lead to 49-0.

The Bulldogs drove 79 yards and scored on a one yard run by Nick Reyes in the last minute of the game.

In other games, Snowflake defeated Fountain Hills 32-0, Sabino defeated Blue Ridge 38-6 and Yuma Catholic defeated Show Low 49-20. Snowflake is the only 3A East team remaining in the playoffs and will meet Sabino, 38-6 winners over Blue Ridge.

The Page Sand Devils who defeated Pusch Ridge 48-2 Nov. 2 and will meet Valley Christian, 44-6 winners over Coolidge.

The Safford Bulldogs defeated Odyssey Institute 34-0 and will meet Yuma Catholic 49-20 winners over Show Low.