Winslow Art council hosts Big,Tiny Art Show

The Winslow Art Council’s Big Tiny Art Show took place Nov. 3 at Winslow Elks Club Hall. (Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: November 6, 2018 12:49 p.m.

    • The Winslow Art Council’s Big Tiny Art Show took place Nov. 3 at Winslow Elks Club Hall.

    Visitors enjoy the Big Tiny Art Show Nov. 3 at Winslow Elks Club Hall. (Todd Roth/NHO)

    All art pieces were four inches square or less. Each of the 400 pieces on display were for sale.

