Winslow Art council hosts Big,Tiny Art Show

The Winslow Art Council’s Big Tiny Art Show took place Nov. 3 at Winslow Elks Club Hall. (Todd Roth/NHO)
The Winslow Art Council’s Big Tiny Art Show took place Nov. 3 at Winslow Elks Club Hall.
Visitors enjoy the Big Tiny Art Show Nov. 3 at Winslow Elks Club Hall. (Todd Roth/NHO)
All art pieces were four inches square or less. Each of the 400 pieces on display were for sale.
