November proclaimed Native American Month in Winslow

On Oct. 24 Winslow mayor and city council proclaimed November as Native American Month in Winslow.

Winslow High School Native American Month events

Nov. 8 – Native American Fashion Show/Native Taste of Winslow at the Student Union at Winslow High School at 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 – Benny Yazzie and his group will perform at the high school during lunch

Nov. 13 – 16 - Native Film Week

Nov. 29 – Native Festival to be held at the Student Union at Winslow High School