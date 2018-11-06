November proclaimed Native American Month in Winslow

On Oct. 24 Winslow mayor and city council proclaimed November as Native American Month in Winslow.
Winslow High School Native American Month events
Nov. 8 – Native American Fashion Show/Native Taste of Winslow at the Student Union at Winslow High School at 6 p.m.
Nov. 9 – Benny Yazzie and his group will perform at the high school during lunch
Nov. 13 – 16 - Native Film Week
Nov. 29 – Native Festival to be held at the Student Union at Winslow High School
The mayor and council presented the proclamation to Denise Estudillo, director of the Indian Education Committee at the Winslow School District and representatives from the Winslow Residential Hall.
