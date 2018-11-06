Navajo Police apprehend homicide suspect in Tuba City

TUBA CITY, Ariz. – On Oct. 31, the Navajo Nation Police Department responded to an attempted kidnpaping in the Cowsprings area of Tuba City.

Officers received a report of three non-Native men in a Chevy Avalanche attempting to entice a minor to get into the vehicle to go trick-or-treating.

Navajo police officers responded to the call and encountered the vehicle. The responding officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspects fled the scene and officers lost contact with the vehicle at that time.

Navajo police officers continued to search for the vehicle and notified the neighboring jurisdictions to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

The Navajo Police Department received information that the registered owner of the vehicle was wanted on an active homicide warrant issued in Moab, Utah a few days prior.

The vehicle was spotted a short time later near the 476 mile post on U.S. 89 in Cameron, Arizona and eventually stopped at mile marker 451 on US 160 near Cowsprings, Arizona.

A foot pursuit ensued and all three suspects were apprehended by Navajo police officers within a half mile from where they had abandoned the vehicle.

The Navajo Police Department and Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations are currently working with state and federal partners on charges.

The Navajo Police Department want to thank Tuba City District who responded to the call and worked with local agency law enforcement to capture the suspects. In addition, the Navajo Police Department would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to Arizona Department of Public Safety and all other agencies who provided assistance and resources.

This is an active investigation and no further details were available.

Information provided by Navajo Nation Police