Holbrook High School October Students of the Month
Holbrook High School recently announed the October Students of the Month. Seated from left: Dylan Manuelito (fine arts); Ashlyn Wilhelm (science); Jyllian Hall (female scholar-athlete); Emmarosa Catron (CTE); Kialonnie Yazzie (social studies); Nataly Knight (health education); and Jesse Knight (CTE). Standing from left: Keith Scheuerman (CTE); Tynen Thomas (male scholar-athlete); and Xavier Agramont (language arts). Not pictured: Amy Nilsson (English); Simon Liu (math); Nizhonii Thomas-Parker (CTE); Makayla Montijo (principal’s selection); and James Wilkinson (NAVIT). (Submitted photo)
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.