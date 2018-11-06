Community information: New rules for recycling in Winslow

WINSLOW, Ariz. - The city of Winslow and Waste Management announced effective Nov. 1 the list of acceptable items in the recycling stream is changing to only include clean/dry paper, cardboard and aluminum and steel food and beverage cans.
Recyclabe items should be loose (not bagged in the cart).
