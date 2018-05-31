Red flag warning covers much of northern, western Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Much of northern and western Arizona will be under a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service for Thursday due to dangerous wildfire conditions.

Communities included in the areas where the warning will apply from noon to 7 p.m. include Kingman, Flagstaff, Lake Havasu City, Holbrook, Winslow and St. Johns.

The weather service says expected peak wind gusts include 40 mph (64 kph) at Flagstaff, Holbrook and Seligman.