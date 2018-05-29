Winslow seniors recognized for academic achievement

On May 23, Winslow High School graduates were recognized for their academic and athletic mastery. Principal Justin Hartman opened the event and Dr. Thomas Greenwood, WHS graduate of 1988, gave the keynote speech. Greenwood’s advice to the graduates was distilled wisdom, given with a dose of humility and self-deprecation. Salutatorian, Page Murray and two co-valedictorians, Nicolette Barton and Landon Hendricks, delivered inspirational encouragement for the class of 2018. Thirty-six organizations bestowed financial scholarships to individuals or groups of graduates.