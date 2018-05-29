Winslow City Council update

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council passed a resolution approved Winslow Housing Authority’s utility allowance schedules for the year.

The council proclaimed May 20-26 as Emergency Medical Services Week for the city of Winslow.

Councilman Thomas Chacon spoke about the Tinder Fire and its effect on the watershed. Councilwoman Judy Howell spoke about getting people to call police if they see people dumping animals in Winslow and getting people to adopt pets at the Animal Care facility.

City Manager Stephen Pauken said that the new fire truck will arrive soon and Finance Director Elias Jouen provided the monthly financial report.

Tess Kenna and Sondra Purcell were reappointed to the Historic Preservation Commission.

An ordinance was approved, 6-1, changing the name for the Winslow multi-purpose field to the Valentine Lopez Jr. Complex and Sacred Heart Park Baseball Field to Philly’s Field, which also passed 6-1.

Debra Lopez thanked the council for naming the Valentine Lopez Jr. Complex for her father.

A resolution adopting a city of Winslow facilities and streets naming policy was passed after discussion and general agreement that the person it was named for could be either alive or deceased.