Around the Rez: week of May 30

Mental Health First Aid training in Kaibeto June 18

Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) is an eight-hour course that teaches how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The next MHFA training takes place June 18 at the Kaibeto Behavioral Health Facility. More information or registering is available by calling MSPI at (928) 283-2816.

Summer food program begins in June at Hopi Jr./Sr. High School

Hopi Jr./Sr. High School will begin its Summer Food Service program June 4-June 28. Breakfast is served from 8-9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Both meals are available at the Hopi Jr./Sr. High School cafeteria, Monday through Thursday. More information is available by contacting the food service manager (928) 738-1432 or jhumeyestewa@hjshs.org.

Sacred Mountain Prayer Run June 2

The 35th annual Sacred Mountain Prayer Run, a major fundraising event for Native Americans for Community Action, Inc. (NACA) takes place at 7 a.m. on June 2 at Thorpe Park in Flagstff. The run promotes physical fitness and well-being for all people. It will host activities for all, including a 10K trail for the avid marathon runner, a 5K, and 2K Fun/Family Walk. More information is available at (928) 526-2968

Grandparents Raising Grandkids EXPO June 21st

The Area Agency on Aging NACOG will present the first Grandparents Raising Grandkids EXPO June 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will be held at the Desert View Baptist Church located at 101 Hipkoe Dr. in Winslow, Arizona. Registration is required. Kinship caregivers – grandparents, aunts/uncles, older siblings, other relative and non-relative caregivers – will find information, supports, programs, services and resources while learning more about local organizations. Lunch will be provided. More information or to register call 1-877-521-3500. Area Agency on Aging NACOG provides answers on aging through resources, services and advocacy. More information about the programs and services at Area Agency on Aging is available at www.nacog.org/aging.

Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) in northern New Mexico connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.