Kayleigh Paddock named co-salutatorian at Tuba City High School

Kayleigh Paddock was named co-salutatorian at Tuba City High School.
She was also honored as the Lady Warriors' Academic Female Athlete of the Year. Kayleigh will be included in the commencement program and will present a salutatorian address. Commencement for Tuba City High School takes place May 26 at 10 a.m. DST at the TCHS Warrior Pavilion.
