Winslow Dorm hosts Native craft show

Jump to content
The show was a marketplace for shoppers who needed jewelry to give as a gift for Mother’s Day or upcoming graduation present. (Todd Roth/NHO)
By Navajo-Hopi Observer
(Todd Roth/NHO)
On May 11, the Winslow Residential Dorm hosted a Native Crafts Show. The show was a marketplace for shoppers who needed jewelry to give as a gift for Mother’s Day or upcoming graduation present. (Todd Roth/NHO)
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Contents of this site are © Copyright 2018 The Navajo-Hopi Observer and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.