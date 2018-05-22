Winslow coaches prepare teams for summer sports camps

WINSLOW, Ariz. —Winslow High School coaches have all their athletes doing something to prepare for the next season. The baseball and softball coaches have players playing in several different summer activities.

Jarron Jordan, coach of the Winslow Lady Bulldogs, has been operating a successful program since the retirement of legendary coach Don Petranovich. He has always fielded teams that either win or are serious contenders for district or state championships. He has shared his plans for summer activities that will get the team ready for competition in the 2018-18 season and announced some plans for the summer.

Summer activities will start with a basketball camp at Winslow High School for girls from the third grade to twelfth grade. Plans for this camp are still being made and the date of the camp will be announced at a later date.

The team will participate in the Coconino Basketball League at Coconino High School in Flagstaff. Games will be played on Tuesdays in June, June 5, 12, 19 and 26.

The team will go to a summer basketball camp at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah that runs from June 14-17.

The girls will also go to a summer basketball camp at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff on June 23-24.

Jordan said he is looking forward to the coming season and feels that the camps and competition in the summer will be important in preparing the team for the coming season.

The Winslow boys basketball team will most likely compete in activities and conduct or go to camps.