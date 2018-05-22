Tom McCauley wins close election for mayor May 15

WINSLOW, Ariz. —A new mayor and three new council members were elected following the May 15 general election in Winslow. Ricky Jackson, Samantha Crisp and Robin Boyd were elected as councilmembers and Tom McCauley was elected as mayor. Former mayor Robin Boyd is returning to the council as a councilmember. Samantha Crisp, Ricky Jackson and Tom McCauley are all new members of the elected officials or the city of Winslow. Tom McCauley amassed 50.04 percent of the votes cast for mayor and his opponent Harold Soehner garnered 47.87 percent. The new city officials will be installed and begin their terms on July 1 at the beginning of the next Fiscal Year.

Other council news

The tentative budget for the city of Winslow for the new fiscal year is approximately 26 million dollars. A Truth in Taxation Hearing regarding the proposed City Property Tax Rate of about 2 percent over the present rate, will take place June 26 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 115 East Second Street in Winslow.