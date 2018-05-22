Run for the Wall veterans roll through Winslow

Run For The Wall riders passed through Winslow on Route 66 May 17. Flying J Truck Stop was closed at 9:45 a.m. to cars and trucks in order to accommodate riders. (Todd Roth/NHO)

Run For The Wall riders passed through Winslow on Route 66 May 17. Flying J Truck Stop was closed at 9:45 a.m. to cars and trucks in order to accommodate riders. (Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: May 22, 2018 12:15 p.m.

    • Two hundred and fifty motorcycles passed through Winslow on Old Route 66 en-route to Washington DC and the Vietnam Memorial May 17. Riders and passengers are riding as a tribute to armed service members who served or died in the war in Vietnam.

    photo

    Riders with Run For The Wall stop for fuel and food at the Flying J Truck Stop in Winslow on their way to Washington D.C. May 17. (Todd Roth/NHO)

    photo

    Riders stop in Winslow May 17 during the annual Run For the Wall, which takes veteran motorcycle riders from Ontario, California to Washington D.C. (Todd Roth/NHO)

    Most of the riders were of the age to have served in Vietnam and others said they ride to honor a grieving family survivor of a victim. The group left I-40 at exit 252 and passed through Winslow on Route 66. They stopped at Flying J truck stop on Transcon Lane in order to refuel and rest. Flying J was closed at 9:45 a.m. to cars and trucks in order to accommodate the riders. Run For The Wall cyclists filled all parking lots of the fueling, restaurant and RV service areas. This group is one of three routes going west to east concurrently. They plan to arrive at the Vietnam Wall in Washington D.C. May 26.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.