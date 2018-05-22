New dental clinic opens at Indian Health Care in Winslow

WINSLOW , Ariz. — On May 4 a grand opening was held for a new dental building at Winslow Indian Health Care Center. A number of notable Dine’ were on hand with opening speeches by Sally Pete, Velma Husky, Robert Salabye, Dr. Thomas Barnes, Dr. Darrin Blackman, Jerry Freddie, VanDerrit Poyer and John Nells. The new clinic adds 15 new chairs at WIHCC and is equipped with state of the art dental care technology, including a lab where a new tooth crown can be prescribed, made and applied in the same day. This relieves patients of a potential second trip from the long distances, typical on the reservation. The project began in the summer of 2017 with excavation, today it is ready for patients.
More like this story
- New dental health clinic opens at Winslow Indian Heathcare Center
- Winslow Indian Health Care Center to celebrate grand opening of new building Sept. 12
- Grand opening of Winslow Indian Health Care Wellness Center Aug. 28
- Bigger and better emergency Care at WIHCC
- Nursing school honors Winslow Indian Health Care Center's Sally Pete with alumni award
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.