Coconino County enacts Stage III fire restrictions

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County will be entering Stage III fire restrictions starting May 23. The restrictions will be enacted for all of Coconino County up to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Stage I restrictions will remain in effect above the North Rim.



This ordinance applies to unincorporated areas and residences in the county that are not under the jurisdiction of a fire district.

“The county is implementing common sense restrictions, in coordination with our regional partners, to mitigate the catastrophic damage of wildfire,” said Board Chairman Matt Ryan. “We live in a forested ecosystem and our forests provide jobs for our economy, trails for our adventures and comfort for our homes. We must be extremely firewise this dry and dangerous season.”

Stage III Fire Restrictions prohibit any combustion, open fire, charcoal, propane, shooting of firearms and camp fires in unincorporated areas and residences in the county unless:

• People have written permits or variances from their fire district (except on Red Flag Days) and

• Personal use of tobacco products is restricted to inside closed vehicles or buildings only.

While activities, that don’t involve mechanical operations, such as lawn care, home construction and community clean-ups, are not specifically prohibited, residents and visitors should use their best judgment when considering whether to engage in any activity that could spark a fire. Anyone engaging in these activities could be held legally responsible.

More information or to sign-up for emergency notifications is available at www.coconino.az.gov/ready.