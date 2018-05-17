Board suspends driving rights for Navajo leader’s daughter

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — A Navajo Nation board has suspended driving privileges for the daughter of the tribal president, weeks after she was suspected of driving while intoxicated.
Karis Begaye is on administrative leave from her job as chief legal counsel to President Russell Begaye’s office.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested her last month on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after an accident south of Flagstaff. No formal charges have been filed.
The tribe’s Motor Vehicle Review Board suspended Karis Begaye’s permit to operate a tribal vehicle this week.
Board Chairwoman Sandra Dalgai says the suspension is temporary, as the board awaits a response to complaints filed over the accident.
Navajo lawmaker Otto Tso introduced legislation Thursday to recommend the tribal president take disciplinary action against Karis Begaye.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.