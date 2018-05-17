Board suspends driving rights for Navajo leader’s daughter

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — A Navajo Nation board has suspended driving privileges for the daughter of the tribal president, weeks after she was suspected of driving while intoxicated.

Karis Begaye is on administrative leave from her job as chief legal counsel to President Russell Begaye’s office.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested her last month on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after an accident south of Flagstaff. No formal charges have been filed.

The tribe’s Motor Vehicle Review Board suspended Karis Begaye’s permit to operate a tribal vehicle this week.

Board Chairwoman Sandra Dalgai says the suspension is temporary, as the board awaits a response to complaints filed over the accident.

Navajo lawmaker Otto Tso introduced legislation Thursday to recommend the tribal president take disciplinary action against Karis Begaye.