Winslow elections set for May 15

On April 26 Winslow, NAACP hosted candidates for city offices at the Faith Temple Church in Winslow. The event was moderated by Reverend Hadnot who had a series of questions for all candidates about their goals should they be elected. Not all candidates seeking office were in attendance. For city council, Samantha Crisp and Ronnie Jackson were available; for mayor, Tom McCauley and Harold Soehner were present. Candidates running for council include Barker, John “J.D.”, Robin Robert Boyd, Samantha Crisp, Rickey Jackson and Michelle Pennington. One person will be selected to be the new mayor and three will be selected to become new members of the city council. The present mayor is termed out and is one of the candidates for city council. The city election date is May 15. From left: City of Winslow candidates running for mayor and council include Samantha Crisp, Ricky Jackson, Tom McCauley and Harold Soehner.