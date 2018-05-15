Window Rock senior to attend Stanford

Jaden Redhair, a senior at Window Rock High School, will attend Stanford University, pursuing a degree in electrical engineering. He was also awarded the Wells Fargo Academic Leader Scholarship.

The Wells Fargo Academic Leaders Fellowship Program is a selective, full scholarship for Pell-eligible high school seniors. The fellowship is awarded to 20 student leaders in 2018 with the intent of promoting their academic excellence and leadership development, through college graduation. There were over 40,000 applicants nationwide.

The Wells Fargo Academic Leaders Fellowship Program will only be awarded in 2018. Selected Fellows will be eligible for up to five years of funding to complete their bachelor’s program.

He was also selected as Senior of the Year from The Gallup Rotary Club representing Window Rock High School.