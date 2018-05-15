Tuba City Starlings win Arizona Region of USA Volleyball

Coach Harlan Barlow and his Tuba City Starlings 17’s won the 17U Arizona Region of USA Volleyball, Championship Division. The team won gold for the second year in a row, they were seeded No. 9 and started the season as No. 66. The Starlings beat a tough Momentum Club 17 from Peoria 2-1. Front row: Kelli Mitchell, Camille Secatero (middle row) Emerilee Cowboy, Rhiannon Eldridge, Melia Barlow, Jadan Sixkiller, Mikeya Shepherd (back row) Deveigh Bedonie, Coach Harlan Barlow and Katrina Bighorse.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.