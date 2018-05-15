Sahuarita Lady Mustangs defeat Winslow Lady Bulldogs to take the 3A Conference

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Sahuarita Lady Mustangs defeated the Winslow lady Bulldogs 10-4 in the 3A Conference Championship Game in Tempe May 8 to take the title.

The teams had been locked in a 4-4 tie when the Lady Mustangs exploded with a six run top of the sixth inning to take a commanding 10-4 lead. They held the Lady Bulldogs scoreless in the final two innings for the win.

Sahuarita finished the season with a 30-9 record and Winslow ended with a 22-13 record.

The Lady Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Sahuarita came back with two runs in the second inning to take the lead. Winslow struck for three runs in the third inning for a 4-2 advantage. The score was tied until the Lady Mustangs scored twice in the fourth inning. Six runs on six hits and a walk in the sixth inning was the deciding factor in the game.

Hailey Tanon led the Lady Mustangs with four hits in five trips to the plate. She scored twice and had 3 RBIs with a double and a triple. Yasali Mariscal was two for three with a triple. Solymar Navarro was two for four with a double. Kianna Galindo was two for five. Paityn Arrington was one for three and Cheyenne Fox and Claudia Martinez were one for four with Fox having a double.

Gracie Mejia worked the first three and two thirds innings for Sahuarita and gave up four runs, only three of which were earned, on eight hits and a walk. Arrington worked three and a third innings in relief and got the win. She only gave up one hit and had four strikeouts.

Justine Butterfield went the distance for Winslow giving up 10 runs on 13 hits and four walks. The Lady Bulldogs had nine hits led by Maycee Cunningham with a single and a double. Alicia Barton had a double. Harleigh Scott, Jordyn Johnson, Morgan Thomas, Brooke Williams, Butterfield and Adrianna all had hits.

The Lady Bulldogs should remain strong for next year as they lose only four seniors and have most of their pitching team returning.