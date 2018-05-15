Good Morning Winslow: Change Point cares for behavioral health needs in Navajo County

On May 2, during a monthly mixer the Winslow Chamber of Commerce highlighted Change Point. Nathan Updike was spokesperson for Change Point, explaining that the organization has served Navajo County since 1966 with behavioral health services. From Winslow there are 429 patients in Change Point’s behavioral counseling and 87 in the Serious Mental Health Care. Two hundred and thirty four health professionals are employed in Navajo County by Change Point. It also serves patients from Native American nations. They have six locations in Navajo County. More information is available from Change Point at (928) 537-2951, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.