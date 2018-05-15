Ex-Hopi school superintendent receives 2 years for embezzlement

PHOENIX (AP) — A former superintendent who embezzled nearly $1 million from a Hopi school is going to prison.
A federal judge sentenced 45-year-old Thane Epefanio in Phoenix this week to two years as part of a guilty plea to money laundering and wire fraud.
The Avondale man was the superintendent and administrator of the Hopi Mission School on the Hopi reservation in Kykotsmovi.
According to prosecutors, Epefanio used his position to embezzle school funds beginning in 2012. He manipulated the staff to provide him money but made it look like the funds were being used for school operations.
They say Epefanio was siphoning money for a gambling habit and personal expenses.
More like this story
- Financial, leadership and academic woes continue at Tuba City School
- Hopi man arraigned on charges of embezzlement, theft
- Bureau of Indian Education employee sentenced for stealing close to $25,000 from Kaibeto school
- Navajo committee approves funding for year-round youth employment
- Public Corruption: Spirit Lake Tribal Officer Found Guilty of Theft from an Indian Tribal Organization
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.