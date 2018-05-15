Corn is Life relay run from Winslow to Sipalovi

On May 5-6, the Corn is Life relay run started in Winslow and ended in Teesto. On day two, runners left from Teesto to Second Mesa. The run coincides with planting of corn by Hopi. Last year there were 135 runners, this year organizers expected 150 or more participants.
